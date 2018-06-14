Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Olympic snow boarder Mark McMorris was named this year’s Calgary Stampede parade marshal at a news conference in Calgary.

Snowboarder Mark McMorris named Stampede parade marshal

CALGARY — Canadian snowboarding icon Mark McMorris says being named the marshal for the parade that will kick off this year’s Calgary Stampede is part of the “most successful” year of his life.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist wore a beige cowboy hat as he rode to the announcement Thursday on horseback.

McMorris, who is from Saskatchewan, is one of his sport’s most decorated athletes, winning multiple medals in both slopestyle and big air events.

“It’s cool getting to jump back on a horse. It’s definitely been over a decade so that was really fun. I’m gonna ride a horse for an hour and a half on the parade day and that’s going to be crazy. It’s going to hurt. I’m gonna be bowlegged,” McMorris said to laughter.

“It’s just a huge honour and this is the most iconic Canadian event we have pretty much so I just feel like it’s the best fit.”

McMorris took home bronze in slopestyle at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and again in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

The 2018 medal was notable because it came just months after a near-fatal crash that landed McMorris in intensive care. He hit a tree off a jump during a trip to the backcountry with some friends , including his brother Craig, in March 2017.

McMorris suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung. He spent 10 days in hospital and was on a liquid diet for six weeks.

“I was really lucky to stand on pretty much every podium of the contest I was in,” McMorris said.

“From what I thought would never be a successful year, this was my most successful year of my life and it’s just inspiring. I just want to keep doing more of this and keep inspiring the youth. That’s what makes me feel best.”

David Sibbald, president and chairman of the board at the Calgary Stampede, said the decision to ask McMorris was an easy one.

“You’re one of the most genuine young men I’ve ever met in my life,” said Sibbald. “This man has an incredible story. His commitment to his sport, his commitment to his community is the reason he’s here. We all know his story.”

Previous story
Red Deer County resident chases fugitives who stole his quad to evade police

Just Posted

Psychotic man knew killing woman was wrong and is guilty of murder: Crown prosecutor

Defence lawyer says Jordan Koizumi was delusional and not criminally responsible for 2016 murder

Watch: Maskwacis rainbow crosswalk first on Canadian reserve, officials say

A rainbow crosswalk in Maskwacis might be the first one on a… Continue reading

Red Deer County resident chases fugitives who stole his quad to evade police

Tyler Hirsche said his ‘disbelief’ turned into anger and frustration

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor joins Red Deer Optimist Chiefs as assistant coach

Olds’ Graysen Cameron will join the coaching for the 2018-19 season

Canada’s billions in fossil fuel subsidies to go under the microscope

OTTAWA — The federal government has taken a step towards fulfilling it’s… Continue reading

Celebrate all things gardening with Parkland Garden Centre during Garden Days

Events start Saturday

Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club hosting picnic and hamfest

Central Aberta’s amateur radio group is meeting for its annual hamfest and… Continue reading

Calgary 2026 leadership in the hands of entrepreneur, skier Scott Hutcheson

CALGARY — Riding around in the back of the Canadian men’s ski… Continue reading

Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Vote to fill empty seat left vacant by Don McIntyre

#BuyCanadian: Pocketbook patriotism takes off amid U.S. trade tensions

Bonnie Hallman of Winnipeg had been booked to board a Disney cruise… Continue reading

No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say

HALIFAX — There have been no reported deaths of North Atlantic right… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month