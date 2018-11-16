As much as 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Red Deer area. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

UPDATED: Snow expected to continue falling in Red Deer area

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

The developing low pressure system will continue to spread heavy snow southeastward over the next few hours.

By the time snow stops falling late in the morning, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to be on the ground, with isolated pockets of 20 cm.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division has cancelled school bus service due to poor road conditions, although the schools are open. The decicion effects Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Olds and Rocky Mountain House.

The snowfall warning is in effect for Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Bentley, Ponoka, Innisfail, Penhold, Bowden, Maskwacis, Sylvan Lake, Stephansson House, Eckville, Clive, Alix, Mirror, Donalda, Bashaw, Pine Lake, and Spruce View.

Red Deer has a 60 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon with temperatures falling to -15 C.

The wind chill could reach -15 C in the morning and -20 C by the afternoon. The wind chill is expected to continue into the evening and will increase to -25 C overnight with the risk of frostbite.

Drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed, preserved to honour his work

Just Posted

UPDATED: Snow expected to continue falling in Red Deer area

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity company Cylance for US$1.4 billion

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire U.S.… Continue reading

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed, preserved to honour his work

SASKATOON — When Chris Wenzel knew he was going to die, he… Continue reading

Occupational safety officers investigate deaths of three people near Edmonton

LEDUC, Alta. — RCMP say three men have died in a workplace… Continue reading

Firearms licence screening backlogs pose safety risks: RCMP audit

OTTAWA — Investigations into whether gun licences should be revoked due to… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Most Read