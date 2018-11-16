UPDATED: Snow expected to continue falling in Red Deer area

As much as 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Red Deer area. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

The developing low pressure system will continue to spread heavy snow southeastward over the next few hours.

By the time snow stops falling late in the morning, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to be on the ground, with isolated pockets of 20 cm.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division has cancelled school bus service due to poor road conditions, although the schools are open. The decicion effects Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Olds and Rocky Mountain House.

The snowfall warning is in effect for Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Bentley, Ponoka, Innisfail, Penhold, Bowden, Maskwacis, Sylvan Lake, Stephansson House, Eckville, Clive, Alix, Mirror, Donalda, Bashaw, Pine Lake, and Spruce View.

Red Deer has a 60 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon with temperatures falling to -15 C.

The wind chill could reach -15 C in the morning and -20 C by the afternoon. The wind chill is expected to continue into the evening and will increase to -25 C overnight with the risk of frostbite.

Drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.



