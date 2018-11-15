Snow expected in Red Deer, Central Alberta. File photo

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

A snowfall warning is in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

Environment Canada states an approaching low pressure system will cause snow to fall over portions of western and Central Alberta Thursday night. Snow has begun near the B.C. border and will spread southeastward through the day.

By the time snow ends Friday morning, 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected, although isolated pockets of 20 cm are possible.

The warning is in effect for various parts of Central Alberta including County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County.

Environment Canada asks drivers to be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
TANAS to host Transgender Remembrance Day of Remembrance in Red Deer Nov. 20
Next story
RDC joins Colleges Alberta partnership supporting Canadian Armed Forces Reservists

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort is ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The upgrades prepare the resort to host free-style skiing and snowboarding events

Red Deer man patrols streets at night after his truck was stolen twice in 3 months

‘I stay up every single night, they drive around, they test every car door…’

One of the last buildings needed for Red Deer’s 2019 Winter Games is being completed

RDC residence is on schedule, despite ‘tight’ time-frame, says RDC official

Police, firefighters, paramedics taught counter terrorism this week in Red Deer

Three-day course led by experts on fighting terrorists

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Long hidden, Marie Antoinette’s jewels go up for auction

GENEVA — Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant… Continue reading

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

Most Read