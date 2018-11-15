Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A snowfall warning is in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

Environment Canada states an approaching low pressure system will cause snow to fall over portions of western and Central Alberta Thursday night. Snow has begun near the B.C. border and will spread southeastward through the day.

By the time snow ends Friday morning, 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected, although isolated pockets of 20 cm are possible.

The warning is in effect for various parts of Central Alberta including County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County.

Environment Canada asks drivers to be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.



