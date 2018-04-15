Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via AP

Snowfall warning in effect for Rocky Mountain House

A snowfall warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta including Rocky Mountain House.

The warning has been issued for some parts of Clearwater County near Caroline and Crimson Lake.

About 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is expected.

A pacific disturbance will move into Alberta tonight bringing heavy wet snow to south-central Alberta, states Environment Canada website.

Snow will start to taper off Monday afternoon in the south and Monday night in central regions.


