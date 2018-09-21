Snowfall warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Central Alberta Friday afternoon.

Warning is issued for Red Deer, parts of County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County, and Red Deer County.

Snowfall between 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Heavy snowfall will begin over parts of east-central Alberta Friday evening. The heaviest snow is expected to fall between Stettler and Oyen overnight. Snowfall will begin to abate Saturday afternoon as the system moves eastward.

There remains some uncertainty as to exactly where the heaviest snowfall amounts will be with this system thus snowfall warnings may be expanded as the event unfolds, Environment Canada website states.



