Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Red Deer and central Alberta. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Snowfall warning issued for Red Deer and area

10 to 20 cm of snow expected

A snowfall warning has been issued for Red Deer and central Alberta.

Environment Canada said 10 to 20 cm of snow is in the forecast for Friday. Snow will be heavy at times, changing to periods of light snow in the afternoon.

On Friday morning, 511 Alberta tweeted that highways in central Alberta were experiencing covered or partly covered snow conditions and snowplows are improving driving conditions.

Late Thursday night 511 Alberta tweeted that nonessential travel was not recommended on the QEII from Calgary to Bowden.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times and there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Periods of light snow will end late in the evening.

The snowfall warning is in effect for Red Deer; areas of Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana, Delburne, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake, Spruce View, Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House; areas of Lacombe County near Clive, Alix, Mirror, Eckville, Lacombe, Blackfalds and Maskwacis; and areas of Stettler County near Donalda and Stettler.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools cancelled school bus routes S-59 and S-61 for Olds, but schools are open.

Chinook’s Edge School Division closed its schools in Olds (including Olds Koinonia), Reed Ranch, Didsbury, Sundre, Carstairs, and Cremona due to the snowfall. All other schools are open and classes are being held.


