Snowfall warnings issued for parts of Newfoundland, 30 centimetres expected

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — June may be just around the corner, but some Newfoundlanders were facing more than 30 centimetres of snow late Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for areas along the northeast coast of Newfoundland, including Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor.

The national weather service said rain was expected to change to snow Wednesday evening and become heavy overnight, with snowfall amounts potentially exceeding 30 centimetres in communities at higher elevation.

Environment Canada meteorologist Linda Libby said spring snow storms are not unheard of in that part of Newfoundland.

She said 69.2 centimetres of snow were recorded in Gander on May 18 and 19, 2013, and snow has fallen in that town well into June.

“Extreme snowfalls definitely do happen along that coastline at this time of year,” said Libby from Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Libby said although heavy snowfall was expected, total accumulations were not expected to be that high.

“In the spring when the ground is warm, unless it accumulates rapidly and starts insulating itself, it tends to melt as it lands,” she said.

Libby said the low tonight is -1 C in Gander, which will make for “wet, heavy” snow.

“It tends to collapse on itself, so hopefully they will not actually wake up tomorrow and have 25 centimetres of snow,” said Libby.

Meanwhile, parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan were under a heat warning, where temperatures could reach 29 C today.

Previous story
On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence
Next story
Taylor Drive closed Thursday night from 19 St. to south of Hwy 2/2A in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer high school rugby teams squash Drayton Valley

Hunting Hills Lightning boys team competing for provincials

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

OTTAWA — The country’s largest civil service union says talks aimed at… Continue reading

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

CALGARY — With just over a week remaining until the May 31… Continue reading

Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur makes a court appearance

TORONTO — A man accused of killing men associated with Toronto’s gay… Continue reading

Truck dumps 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A tractor-trailer made a fowl mess when it… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Siri winning battle of the virtual assistants in Canada: poll

TORONTO — In the heated battle between Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft… Continue reading

Trump appeals again to delay ‘Apprentice’ contestant’s suit

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump wants New York’s highest court to… Continue reading

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month