Solar panels installed on city bus station

Installation of the new solar panels on the roof of the Sorenson Station Parkade is complete.

The project started in August, and the solar panels will now be a source of energy for the City of Red Deer.

“Energy collected by the new solar panels will provide power to the parkade, and any excess energy will flow back into the city’s electrical grid,” says inspections and licensing manager Erin Stuart.

“The solar panels will allow us to continue to make use of the rooftop, providing environmental and economic benefits to the city.”

The project cost about $550,000 and was approved by city council during last year’s budget talks. The city received a $109,740 Alberta Municipal Solar Program grant for the project.



