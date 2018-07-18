Some early Westerner Days parade and decoration contest winners:

Others will be announced on Thursday

Central Albertans waited for Westerner Days parade to start Wednesday morning. Photo via Twitter/DrewKenworthy

More than 30,000 people lined the streets of downtown Red Deer for the 2018 kick-off Westerner Days Parade on Wednesday.

There were 140 entries into this year’s parade, including floats, marching bands, collector vehicles, local celebrities and livestock entries.

The Grand Award winner was the float from Bluegrass Nursery, Sod and Garden Centre. Other winners will be announced on Thursday.

The winners of the Westerner Days Best-dressed Business contest are: GoAuto, Expedia Cruiseship Centres and Milano for Men. Mission Thrift Store gets an honourable mention.

Westerner Days fair-goers can win some Grub Hub cash by dressing in Western-style finery and posting their pics on social media with the hashtag #MyWDExperience.