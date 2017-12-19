Some garbage pickup schedules will change in Red Deer due to Christmas

No Monday morning collection until Jan. 5

Monday garbage and recycling collection schedules will change in Red Deer to accommodate the Christmas and New Year’s Day statutory holidays.

Since both fall on Mondays this year, residents with regular Monday garbage pickup and all residents who are participating in the Cart Pilot Program will see a shift in their collection schedule from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5.

Highland Green, Riverside Meadows and Fairview neighbourhoods will temporarily move to Tuesday collection, while Oriole Park will move to Wednesday, and West Park will move to Thursday collection.

Collection for homes that are part of the Cart Pilot Program will move forward one day. Monday collection will move to Tuesday, Tuesday will move to Wednesday, and Wednesday will move to Thursday.

All pickup schedules will return to normal on Jan. 8.

Anyone with questions can call 403-340-BLUE (2583) or visit www.reddeer.ca/garbage.

The city is reminding all residents to set out materials before 7 a.m. for pickup — and to NOT put Christmas wrap, tissue paper or Styrofoam in their blue boxes. The local recycling program cannot process these items.

