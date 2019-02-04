Melody Holland, Safe Harbour staff member, spread out the mats used by homeless at the overnight shelter for people under the influence of substances. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Some homeless still sleep outdoors despite the cold snap

Warming centre a busy place in Red Deer

While many of Red Deer’s homeless have been staying put inside Safe Harbour’s warming centre as brutally cold temperatures continue, others still prefer to sleep outdoors.

Red Deer reached a high of -26 C with a windchill near -37 C on Monday after an equally frosty weekend. The temperature was forecast to drop to -35 C Monday night with similar lows for the next few nights.

Colleen Markus, Safe Harbour’s program manager, said there are lots of people who sleep rough no matter what the temperature. But over the weekend, the crowd of homeless inside the warming centre held steady between 85 and 110.

“Typically, they come and go. You might have 40 people at a time,” Markus said on Monday.

“With that many people staying, the staff have been doing a really good job pulling together and meeting people’s needs where they can. It’s just hustle, bustle over there. In the midst of it you’ve got people in trauma and crisis needing to talk.”

Safe Harbour, which runs a 26-space mat shelter for people under the influence of substances, has provided an extra 20 overnight mats inside the warming centre this winter.

She said typically 12 to 15 of the overflow mats have been used, but on the weekend the warming centre was at capacity.

When it gets this cold, some homeless are also more likely to couch surf with friends or family who will put them up a little longer than usual, she said.

Recent donations of food have been helpful with more people reluctant to leave the warming centre and venture out to local soup kitchens for meals. Frozen water pipes at the warming centre, located in ATCO trailers, left the facility without water on Monday. Nearby Superstore donated bottled water.

“It’s cool to see the community pull together when something happens,” said Markus, who also put the call out for gloves.

Rocky Mountain House also had water problems due to the cold. Residents were asked to reduce their water consumption over the next three days. Ice blocking the intake lines from the river was reducing the Water Treatment Plant’s overall capacity. The bulk water filling station is also closed until further notice.

The town’s portable steamer was being used to try to thaw the frazil ice accumulations and an additional steam unit has been ordered.

While homeless have been trying to stay warm and pipes were freezing, drivers have dealt with dead vehicle batteries.

Ryan Lemont, manager of fleet operations for Alberta Motor Association, said the wait time to get a battery boosted was about three hours Monday morning.

“Boosts account for most of our calls during these extreme weather events. We usually see about 27 per cent of our call volume being boosts. When it’s cold like this, it goes up to 40 per cent,” Lemont said.

He said people should plug in their vehicles for four hours before they are started after a cold night. During the day, vehicles should be driven for 15 minutes every four to eight hours to get engine and fluids back up to normal operating temperature.

“The best way to warm up a vehicle is driving it. Let it run for about 30 seconds to two minutes and then take it out for a drive. That will put a load on the engine and help it run a lot more efficiently, and it will warm up in the process a lot quicker.”

“If it doesn’t reach that optimal operating temperature, what can happen is you can start creating moisture in some weird places inside your engine or inside the gas tank.”

He said people should follow the correct procedures when dealing with a frozen battery.

“Batteries can develop moisture inside. Moisture will freeze and you’ll start to see the battery itself expand. If you were to put power to a frozen battery, you could have detrimental results. Batteries can explode. Do not boost a frozen battery,” Lemont said.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trial in 2020 for man accused in $10 million oilpatch fraud
Next story
Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Just Posted

Trial in 2020 for man accused in $10 million oilpatch fraud

Man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme

Some homeless still sleep outdoors despite the cold snap

Warming centre a busy place in Red Deer

New trial for man accused in double-fatal collision set for later this month

Dangerous driving causing death trial did not go ahead in January because of late-arriving evidence

Second-degree murder retrial moved to Calgary

Second-degree murder jury trial ended in mistrial in Red Deer last month

Red Deerians are putting out the welcome mat

Rooms and homes rented for Winter Games

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Gronkowski makes 2 key catches in what could be last game

ATLANTA — Rob Gronkowski rumbled down the field, got past two defenders… Continue reading

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee ready for first LPGA Tour event as a professional

It took weeks for Jaclyn Lee to really absorb that she had… Continue reading

Review: Thank U, Next: Maroon 5’s halftime show was basic

There are a number of words you could use to describe Maroon… Continue reading

Canadian Sci-Tech Oscar winners on the science behind blockbuster films

TORONTO — Martin Scorsese has nothing on Toronto-based graphics researcher Jos Stam.… Continue reading

Most Read