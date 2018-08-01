Some Red Deer transit fares to change starting Sept. 1

Riders board a bus at Sorensen Station in Red Deer. (File photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

There will be some changes to Red Deer transit fees beginning Sept. 1.

Monthly passes for students and seniors will increase by $2 – now costing $60. Unlimited day passes will cost $3 more; $10 total.

Adult single cash fares will now cost $2.50, which is five cents cheaper than it was the past two years. There is no change to the cost of an adult monthly pass ($70).

George Penny, Red Deer transit manager, said the few price changes will ensure the city can provide the best services possible.

“We continuously evaluate our ridership which helps to balance our fare structure,” said Penny.

In 2017, Red Deer council approved a rate freeze maintaining the 2016 fares. But this year council approved a few changes to fares.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/transit.



