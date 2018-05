Some trails in Red Deer’s River Bend Golf and Recreation Area are closed for regrading and reseeding

Red Deerians are being asked to stay off River Bend Golf and Recreation Area’s closed trails.

A handful of trails are closed while crews work to regrade and reseed as part of trail development work related to the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

The closed trails are marked and fenced off to protect the new seed.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter