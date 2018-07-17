‘Some rocky days:’ Calgary police chief retires after three decades on the force

Calgary’s police chief is leaving his post with a few regrets and mixed emotions after more than three decades with the force.

“There’s always regrets,” Roger Chaffin said Tuesday after announcing he will retire in January.

“At the end of the day, every success you’ve had is always anchored by the things that aren’t successful, things that didn’t work well, so you’ll always grind on the things you wish you could have done better … people you could have supported in a different way.”

Chaffin has been with the Calgary Police Service for 32 years and became the city’s top cop in 2015.

During his tenure, Chaffin dealt with a record number of police-involved shootings in 2016. Allegations of bullying, harassment and sexual assault in the workplace were also brought to light when 13 current and former Calgary police employees submitted formal complaints to Chaffin.

“When we saw the people going through the challenges around workplace safety and workplace harassment … I was present in the workplace for all that,” Chaffin said. “You see that and it does make you wonder how did that happen right in front of you and you didn’t see it, didn’t notice it and could you have done more?

“There has been some rocky days.”

The decision not to seek a contract extension wasn’t made lightly, but it is time for a fresh face, Chaffin said.

“As long as the chief sits there, the less movement happens up,” he said. “We want to keep bringing leadership up and forward in the organization to keep those contemporary relevant voices come forward to speak to the issues.”

The Calgary Police Commission said it will begin the search for a replacement at the end of July and thanked Chaffin for his service.

Calgary isn’t the only Alberta city looking for a new police chief.