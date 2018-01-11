Some rural Catholic school buses cancelled today

High school students can still write exams

Extreme cold temperatures has forced the cancellation of some rural buses with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

The school division said the cancellation impacts students at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School, St. Joseph High School, St. Dominic Catholic High School, and St. Gabriel Learning Centre writing diploma exams. These students are expected to make every effort to attend school and write Part A of their diploma exam.

If for some reason students are unable to write the exam, they should call their school office immediately and alternate arrangements will be made.

