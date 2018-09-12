(Advocate file photo.)

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week.

Emboldened by the .MeToo movement, McDonald’s workers have voted to stage a one-day strike next week at restaurants in 10 cities. They want to pressure management to take stronger steps against on-the-job sexual harassment.

The cities include Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Milwaukee.

Organizers said they could not predict with precision how many workers would join the strike, but noted that hundreds of workers had participated in the committee meetings at which the strike was planned.

McDonald’s defended its anti-harassment efforts and said it has specific policies designed to prevent sexual misconduct at its restaurants.

Previous story
Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant
Next story
EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

Just Posted

Central Alberta man pleads guilty for his role in 2006 Eckville murder

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man has admitted to his… Continue reading

Rare edition of The Advocate found

Red Deer’s Glenda Stoller brought the 1955 issue to The Advocate office this past week

Employment outlook improves for Red Deer

ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey released

Sylvan Lake ready for cannabis

Licensing bylaw for cannabis retailers passed

Red Deer program encourages parents to read to kids

1000 Books Before Kindergarten through Red Deer Public Library

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

MONTREAL — In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from… Continue reading

Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

WASHINGTON — Brian Mulroney says Canada needs to put a little more… Continue reading

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

VICTORIA — A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young… Continue reading

‘I’m an open guy:’ Coach talks about supporting healing Broncos after crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Nathan Oystrick is adamant his door will always be… Continue reading

Ford to invoke notwithstanding clause, bring back bill today to cut Toronto council

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to recall the legislature… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month