Southern Alberta man on trial on sex assault, child luring, child porn charges

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The trial of a southern Alberta man on sex charges involving teen girls has heard that dozens of child porn images were found on cellphones and a computer seized from his home.

Trevor Pritchard of Coaldale faces charges of sexual assault, child luring and possession of child pornography.

His trial by a judge without a jury heard expert testimony Thursday about the images found on the devices.

Ossi Haataja, a forensic expert, testified that he found child porn evidence on three out of ten devices he analyzed.

Defence lawyer William Wister acknowledged the images are child pornography, but says that Pritchard was not in possession of the material.

The Court of Queen’s Bench trial is scheduled to run for three weeks

According to police, two alleged victims came forward after Pritchard was charged in a separate case.

Last April, Pritchard pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and child luring involving other teens.

It was his fourth conviction for sexually assaulting adolescent girls, which prompted the Crown to seek to have him designated as a dangerous offender.

Pritchard is seeking to withdraw those guilty pleas.

His lawyer has argued that he was not fully aware of the implications of pleading guilty. People designated as dangerous offenders can be kept in jail indefinitely.

The application to withdraw the guilty pleas is to go before another judge in February.

Pritchard’s three prior convictions for sexually assaulting adolescent girls came in 2004, 2009 and 2010.

Previous story
Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed, preserved to honour his work
Next story
More than 600 still missing as town of Paradise reels from unfathomable wildfire losses

Just Posted

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Third-annual event is on Nov. 18

Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

To improve safety while working near roads

Red Deer’s aquatic centre gets surge of support

Advocates want it built on schedule — not in four years

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Most Read