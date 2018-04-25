Southwest jet victim’s husband: ‘Mommy’s not coming home’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The husband of an Albuquerque woman killed in a Southwest Airlines jet that blew an engine while flying said he broke the news about her death to their two children at their school, telling them: “Mommy’s not coming home, guys.”

Michael Riordan told ABC News in an interview broadcast Tuesday that that he asked the children to kneel with him, held their hands and told them he did not “know what that means for the rest of our lives yet.”

Jennifer Riordan, 43, was a well-known figure in New Mexico in community relations and communications and died last week after passengers said she was partially sucked out the window of a flight bound from New York to Dallas. The jet’s engine had blown in midair and shrapnel hit the plane.

A retired registered school nurse said she performed CPR on Riordan. She died of blunt impact trauma to her head, neck and torso and her death was ruled accidental, according to James Garrow, spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Health.

The National Transportation Safety Board believes one of the engine’s fan blades snapped.

Riordan, who was informed about his wife’s death by a doctor, said he told his 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter they would live the rest of their lives “with mommy in our hearts.”

In a separate interview Tuesday with NBC News, Riordan said he hadn’t fully processed his wife’s death.

“I have not been angry yet,” Riordan said in an interview with NBC News’ “Today.” ”I’m sure it’s coming.”

Riordan first met his wife as a teenager in Vermont and said they talked for the last time when she called him before boarding the flight. The couple had planned to go see their son’s little league baseball game that evening.

“She called just to say, ‘I’m going to the airport,’ and we said, ‘love you, safe travels, “’ said Riordan, a former chief operating officer for the city of Albuquerque.

They were married for more than 20 years.

Previous story
Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Just Posted

Warming centre closing for the season

Rough sleepers a continued focus

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Ivan Daines’s tribute song can be heard on YouTube

WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage concerns Central Albertans

Public Interest Alberta hosted the discussion at Red Deer College on Tuesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a driver pulled over in Thunder… Continue reading

Emergency services scramble when small plane touches down on Calgary street

CALGARY — A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing… Continue reading

Climbers saved from avalanche near Jasper after calling Poland for help

Pair was climbing in Mount Robson Provincial Park when they were hit

Temporary traffic change on Hwy 2, south of Red Deer

Bridge construction holding up lanes

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month