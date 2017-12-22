Wendy Cortes and Axsivier Lawrence take a look at sunglasses at Spareparts Friday afternoon in Bower Place. The sunglasses and accessories store in Red Deer will close Jan. 1. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Spareparts in Bower Place will close in the new year and gift cards are not being accepted.

The Saskatoon-based sunglasses and accessory store has been in Red Deer for about a year-and-a-half. Earlier this week, the company went bankrupt and announced Red Deer, and 12 other locations across Canada, will close.

“We had no idea. They didn’t tell us anything. We got an email from our vice-president at 11 in the morning (last Tuesday) saying Spareparts is no longer owned,” said Rebecca Bouw, manager of the Red Deer store.

Spareparts filed for creditor protection in October to restructure the business, but it instead went into receivership.

KPGM, a Canadian audit, tax and advisory service, will be responsible for the company’s assets and rights moving forward.

Spareparts stores will not be accepting gift cards – this is due to a new policy set by KPGM.

“We’ve had a lot of customers upset with that,” Bouw said. “We’ve just gave them the information to contact the KPMG rep we deal with, and they phone him. I do feel bad we can’t really do anything here.”

Those who paid for a gift card with a credit card can dispute the purchase to get their money back, said Bouw.

At the start of the week, everything at the store became 50 per cent off to sell all inventory before the store closes Jan. 1.

“It was a zoo in here Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It was crazy busy and now we don’t have too much left,” she said.

Bouw said she was shocked to hear the news, considering the company has been around for 22 years.

“I love Spareparts and the products they carry, so it is sad to see it go,” said Bouw. “A lot of us didn’t expect it, and we’re a tight-knit family. I’ve phoned other managers, and we were all like, ‘What do we do?’ ”

Bouw has been approached for new job opportunities since the store announced it will close. But she does feel for her staff at the store.

“I hired a girl on Monday last week, and the next day they did this to us. I feel so bad for my staff because it was so unexpected,” she said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Spareparts in Bower Place will be closing Jan. 1. Everything in the store is 50 per cent off until then. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Red Deer man charged with armed robbery of Lacombe liquor store
Next story
AHS plans to continue drug consumption site discussions in Red Deer

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month