Special ballots available for Catholic School Board election

Note takes place March 25 for Red Deer Ward

Those unable to make it to a voting station to vote in the March 25 Catholic Regional School Division election for the Red Deer ward can use a special ballot.

Requests for a special (mail-in) ballot must be made in advance of election day. Requests can be made in writing, by telephone, fax, email, or in person at Red Deer City Hall. Ballots must be returned in the envelope provided and received by the Returning Officer before 4:30 p.m. on March 25.

To request a Special Ballot:

•Telephone: 403-342-8132

•Fax: 403-346-6195

•Email: elections@reddeer.ca

•In person: City Hall, 2nd floor (4914-48 Ave)

•By Mail: Returning Officer,

The City of Red Deer,

Box 5008, Red Deer, AB, T4N 3T4

To be eligible to vote in the Red Deer Catholic Regional Division #39 by-election, an elector must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, live in Alberta, and reside in the Red Deer Area Ward on Election Day. Voters will be asked to complete a declaration stating that they are eligible to vote for a Separate School Trustee and must provide proof of authorized identification.

For more information about this by-election, including on exact boundaries contact Returning Officer at 403-342-8132 or check online at elections.reddeer.ca.

