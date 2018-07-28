Special Olympics Red Deer sending four athletes to compete at national summer games

Three athletes from Red Deer and one from Innisfail are heading to Nova Scotia for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games.

The delegation from Red Deer includes Chantal Payne in athletics, Toryn Holden for golf and Elliott Moskowy in swimming. Innisfail’s Hidde Geurts will compete in swimming events.

Alberta is sending 148 athletes and 54 coaches and mission staff to the games in Antigonish, N.S., which run from July 31 to Aug. 4. The athletes leave for Nova Scotia on Sunday. Five coaches from Red Deer are also going.

Jerry Tennant, Special Olympics Red Deer chairman, said the event is the culmination of two years of work.

“First they had to qualify to go to the provincial games, then from the provincial games they had to be selected based on their performance for the national games,” said Tennant.

“It’s about giving people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to compete and to better themselves physically. But there’s also social aspects and fitness aspects to it. For a lot of the athletes, it is their social life, their sporting life and their family life.”

Ten more athletes, five from Olds and five from Red Deer, have already competed in the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships in Prince Edward Island, held May 15 to 20.

Brenda Schewalje, Mike Ward, June Rolfson, Chris Maloney and Lindsey Day all represented Red Deer, and Alberta, in the five-pin bowling competition.

Maloney came in third in the individual event in his division.

Derek Dukes, Derek Hallet, Karen Bystrom and Joey Rempel are from Olds and competed in the five-pin competition, while Mark Mengersen, also from Olds, was in the 10-pin competition.

Mengersen finished first in his division in the all-event, second in the double event, second in the team event and first in the single in his division.

Rempel came in third in his division in the individual five-pin bowling event.

Tennant said from these games Team Canada will be chosen to compete in the 2019 Special Olympics World games in Dubai.

“There’s a possibility some of our athletes could get to go, we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Tennant.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Giant Slip N Slide fun in Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Giant Slip N Slide fun in Red Deer

Hundreds of people waited for a chance to go for a ride… Continue reading

Special Olympics Red Deer sending four athletes to compete at national summer games

Three athletes from Red Deer and one from Innisfail are heading to… Continue reading

‘One of the most amazing experiences’ for Red Deer mechanic

Cycle Works Motorsports’ Patrick Gibson competed in the Yamaha Canadian Technician Grand Prix

Ontario fire marshal to conduct tests after ‘flame-jetting’ injuries and death

TORONTO — The Ontario fire marshal’s office says it will conduct tests… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Justices: Suit by Trump backers against police can proceed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed supporters of… Continue reading

Blue Jays top prospect Guerrero to report to triple-A Buffalo next week

Toronto Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take one… Continue reading

Next ‘Star Wars’ film to use unreleased Fisher footage

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher is not done with “Star Wars” after… Continue reading

Gurriel Jr. homers twice in Jays’ rout of White Sox

Blue Jays 10 White Sox 5 CHICAGO — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit… Continue reading

Nic Demski with two TDs, Blue Bombers beat Argonauts

Blue Bombers 40 Argonauts 14 WINNIPEG — Nic Demski ran in one… Continue reading

ReThink Red Deer wants to build world’s largest pollinator hotel

Red Deer could join the litany of Prairies communities claiming a world’s… Continue reading

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month