Spin4Kids comes to Red Deer for first time

(From left) Brad; Ellie, three; Chloe, four; and Carly Robinson were asking for pledges in October at GoodLife Fitness. The money will go towards Spin4Kids event coming up Nov. 17. Photo contributed

Some Red Deer residents will be spinning for kids Nov. 17.

Carly Robinson, a fitness instructor at GoodLife Fitness said Spin4Kids, a Canada-wide event, will be hosted in Red Deer for the first time.

The one-day event raises money for the GoodLife Kids Foundation and helps children with special needs. Agencies such as Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre, throughout the country, can apply for grants through the foundation.

“The money helps to breakdown barriers to provide physical activity opportunities for kids with special needs in communities across Canada,” said Robinson Monday.

GoodLife in Red Deer opened last June. The goal for the Spin4Kids committee in Red Deer is to raise $5,000 in its inaugural event.

So far six teams have signed up with eight members in each team, Robinson, the committee chair said.

The event will also get Red Deerians active. The teams will be at GoodLife on Nov. 17 to participate in their choice of activity for an hour.

“We will be active in order to raise money for special needs children – so they can become active.”

Teams can participate in events such as indoor cycling or body pump which a strength training program at GoodLife or Zumba, the mom said.

Each team member’s job is to raise $125.

So far the Red Deer GoodLife club is in the top.

“We have the best turnout for the event,” said Robinson, referring to the sign ups at other clubs that are also hosting the event for the first time.

Robinson’s family, including her two children, Ellie and Chloe, rode spin bikes and asked for pledges at the fitness club and raised $41 in October. The Red Deer resident said the amount isn’t large, with a chuckle, but every little bit helps.



