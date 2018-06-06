Sponsor announced for Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza

Will be called the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza after donation from Red Deer man

Gary W. Harris, centre, returns to his seat after receiving a standing ovation on Wednesday after it was announced the Celebration Plaza will be named after Gary W. Harris following a significant donation. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

A familiar name will adorn the Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza, after a sponsorship announcement.

On Wednesday, Lyn Radford, Games board chair, announced the Celebration Plaza will be known as the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza after the Red Deer man and he made a major donation.

Radford did not disclose how much was donated.

Harris now has his name on two large parts of the Winter Games as he had already agreed to a sponsorship agreement with Red Deer College. The Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre will host short track speedskating, figure skating, squash, badminton and wheelchair basketball.

The announcement was made on the steps of the school, Central Intermediate School, that Harris attended in 1966 and 1967.



