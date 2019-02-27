Sports, winter and spring are inspiring some March 1 art gallery openings in Red Deer

See visual arts in some unexpected places this month

Art can be spotted in some familiar and new spaces for the March 1 First Friday gallery openings in Red Deer.

For the exhibit Baby, It’s Cold Out Here! at the Kiwanis Gallery, visual arts members of the Red Deer Arts Council have interpreted a Canadian winter to help celebrate the Canada Winter Games.

The juried exhibit downstairs at the Red Deer public library has a 6 to 8 p.m. First Friday reception, with artists in attendance. A musical performance is included. (To RSVP, please contact the council.)

Three First Friday art openings are happening in and around Sunworks on Ross Street.

– Red Deer artist Jeri Lynn Ing will be showing flower-inspired works in hopes of an early spring at the soon-to-be new Sunworks location on Little Gaetz Avenue, just south of Ross Street.

– Orbit by artist Amy Sallenbach is showing at the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs in the current Sunworks Home & Garden Store, 4924 Ross Street.

– And, next door in the revived white gallery space on Ross Street, see works by Susan Woolgar and Judy Sutter. All three galleries will have evening First Friday receptions from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit Alberta’s Native Flora is presented by members of the Red Deer Art Club at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre. There’s a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. with artists in attendance.

Panoramic photographs by Gordon Hiebert are showing at the A + Art Gallery & Unique Collections, Unit 203, 4919 49th St. with a 4 to 6 p.m. reception.

And Hiding In Plain Sight: Discovering the Métis Nation In The Archival Records Of Library And Archives Canada is continuing at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery until March 10. First Friday opening on is from 5 to 8 p.m. with an optional gallery tour.

There are also art shows, but no receptions, at:

– The Hub on Ross Arts Gallery, 4936 Ross S, which is exhibiting photos and medals celebrating local Special Olympians.

– A Celebration of Sport by various artists is in the Knock Knock Gallery (Room 2925) at Red Deer College.

– An Alberta Winter Sports display by members of the Central Alberta Photographic Society are in the Corridor Community Gallery, lower level at the downtown Recreation Centre, 4501-47A Ave.

– The City of Red Deer Culture Services’ Viewpoint Gallery at 3827 – 39 St. features works of local emerging and established artists week days.