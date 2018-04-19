Spring book sale this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deer’s Cindy Klaudt looks at some of the books available at the member’s preview sale for the Friends of the Red Deer Public Library Spring Book Sale Thursday. The two-day public sale is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Snell Auditorium at the RDPL’s downtown branch. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians can get lost in a world of inexpensive books this weekend at the Friends of the Red Deer Public Library’s annual spring book sale.

The sale runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Snell auditorium in the RDPL’s downtown branch.

There are hundreds of books to buy, said Lesley Caddy, Friends of the RDPL president and book sale director.

“We have every genre imaginable,” she said. “We have more history books than usual, but fewer westerns – those get donated the least.”

About three-quarters of the books at the sale were donated, with the rest coming from the library’s collection – those fractions vary every book sale, said Caddy.

Caddy said these sales are important because each one raises about $1,100 for the RDPL.

The sales “can get them more money. We can also take the books they cannot use in their collection and find a happy home for them in someone else’s house,” she said.

A majority of the books are 25 cents to $1. A room in the back corner of the Snell Auditorium has books which run for about $2 to $3. There are also movies available at the sale.

Caddy recommends people come early so they don’t miss out on a book they may want and to wear comfortable shoes because there is plenty of browsing to be done.

The Friends of the RDPL raised about $25,000 for the library last year.

“We’re always happy to accept book donations that are recent – within the last four or so years,” Caddy added.



