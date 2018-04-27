Spring pruning

City of Red Deer parks employee Tyler Bennett was busy with his spring pruning at City Hall Park on Thursday. This lilac bush was getting a makeover. The flowers don’t come until after the May long weekend.

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

