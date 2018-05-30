St. Albert pays tribute to local players killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Memorial scholarships are being set up to honour four Alberta hockey players who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Logan Hunter, Jaxon Joseph, Conner Lukan and Stephen Wack were among the 16 people killed April 6 when the Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided at a rural intersection.

Each of the four had played minor hockey in St. Albert, Alta., a bedroom community northwest of Edmonton.

The players’ deaths led to the establishment of the St. Albert Humboldt Remembrance Committee in mid-May.

“The tragedy of the Humboldt Broncos has been felt very deeply here in St. Albert and across Canada,” said committee chairman Nolan Crouse. “We have supported one another as we collectively mourned, and now we plan to do something positive to honour the memories of these young men.”

The committee said it will honour the legacy of each player by installing memory plaques on four benches in St. Albert.

It is also raising money for memorial scholarships named for Hunter, Joseph, Lukan and Wack.

The committee is working with the Edmonton Oilers Alumni, the City of St. Albert and others in the community.

One event being planned is a four-team hockey tournament July 6-8 in St. Albert. Another fundraiser called the Jersey Gala is likely to be held in October or November.

Two other players who died in the crash were from Alberta communities.

Another 13 players from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were injured.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
PHOTO: Capturing the play of light
Next story
Alberta passes bill creating no-protest zones around abortion clinics

Just Posted

Downtown Red Deer farmers’ market continues to be a hit

Kicking off a summer of mid-week food and drink, the ATB Financial… Continue reading

PHOTO: Capturing the play of light

Rita Schoenberger’s works are exhibited at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre in Red Deer

Updated: Trans Mountain Pipeline deal good news: Economic Development and Trade Minister

Deron Bilous says Alberta oil should be getting world prices

Red Deer filmmaker goes on African safari with Wild TV

Rueben Tschetter’s excellent adventure as camera operator

John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

Proposed skatepark opposed in east Blackfalds

Residents on Pine and Coleman residents want to keep the green space at Pine Crescent Park

Canadian shippers relieved after CP Rail reaches deal with train crews

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday after… Continue reading

If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to… Continue reading

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “roaming paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month