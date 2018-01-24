Red Deer’s St. Joseph High School will start a ball academy in September

A first of its kind ball academy will open at St. Joseph High School in September.

The new academy will bring together students interested in enhancing their baseball or softball skills while receiving an education at the same time.

Teresa Borchers, a vice principal at St. Joseph High School, said the program is designed for students in Grade 10, 11 and 12. Students will play ball during one of the four blocks of a normal school day and also practice after school and on weekends. The cost is $3,000 a school year.

Borchers said the program lets students play ball and refine their skills during off-season.

“Given our weather, the season is only so long, so this is an opportunity to work on their skills during the off-season to support them when they’re playing (in summers),” she said.

As to why the school opted into having a ball academy, Borchers said there’s interest in baseball and softball in Red Deer and Central Alberta.

The school has hired a ball academy director and will hire another instructor in early spring.

Borchers said the school will also look into bringing in guest coaches that will help students with special skills.

The ball academy will also be open to St. Thomas Aquinas Middle school students, from Grades 6 to 9, who can practice at the fieldhouse few times a week. Schools are figuring out the cost of the program for middle school kids.

Borchers said the cost for middle school kids will be “substantially lower.”

An information session is scheduled at the St. Joseph school gymnasium Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Parents will learn more about the program at the session like program philosophy, structure and staffing expertise.



