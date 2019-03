Red Deerians can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a cup of tea next week.

Cronquist House, located at 4707 Fountain Drive, will host St. Patrick’s Day Tea, March 15 from 1-3 p.m.

For tickets, which cost $15, call 403-346-0055 or email rdchs@telus.net.

The event is sponsored by the Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society.



