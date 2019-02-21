Stabbed B.C. cop who tackled knife-wielding man called hero by police chief

Stabbed B.C. cop who tackled knife-wielding man called hero

DELTA, B.C. — An off-duty British Columbia police officer who was stabbed several times in the stomach while picking up his children outside an elementary school is being called a hero by his police chief.

“I want to acknowledge the quick thinking and the bravery of acting Sgt. (John) Jasmins,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord told a news conference.

He said Jasmins intervened in a domestic dispute by tackling a man who is also accused of stabbing his wife just as children were being released from school on Wednesday.

“John’s thought was this was an immediate circumstance that needed action and as a result he jumped in and did a barrel tackle of this gentleman while he was in the process of using the knife,” Dubord said.

He said Jasmins’ children saw their father in an altercation outside Immaculate Conception elementary school and ran to tell adults who called 911 before police responded.

Dubord said 49-year-old Manoj George, whose marriage was dissolving, has been charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

