Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Crowds walk along the midway during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary on Sunday. The local economy is looking good as Calgary Stampede spirit envelops Canada’s oil and gas headquarters city — but not quite as good as it was a few years ago. The annual outdoor event started off by setting an attendance record on parade day last Friday but since then has settled back, with cumulative attendance through Tuesday coming in second to the overall record year of 2012, when the Stampede celebrated its 100th year.

Stampede spirit boosts attendance but Calgary economy still in recovery mode

Calgary’s economy is looking good as Stampede spirit grips Canada’s oil and gas headquarters city — but not quite as good as it was a few years ago.

The annual outdoor event set an attendance record for its parade day last Friday and cumulative attendance through Tuesday is second only to the overall record set in 2012 when the Stampede celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Similarly, sponsorship rights to the 36 chuckwagons invited to race at the Stampede raised $3.2 million last March in an auction. That was much higher than the $2.4 million in 2017, but well behind 2012’s record high of just over $4 million.

Ben Gerwing, president of a cowboy boot manufacturer in Calgary that is celebrating its 40th anniversary, said that this year started out more promising than in the past couple years but business has “tailed off” in recent weeks.

“I think there’s still a fair bit of uncertainty going on, even with more people going back to work,” Gerwing said.

He said Alberta Boot Co. sales are down about five per cent from 2017 but the company still hopes to sell about 1,500 sets of its $300-plus boots.

Better times in the economy have been touted frequently by Premier Rachel Notley and other members of the NDP government as they make frequent appearances at the 10-day event, which wraps up on Sunday. A provincial election is expected to be called next spring.

“There’s a great buzz around Calgary. People are very encouraged,” Notley said before marching in the parade last Friday.

“It’s been a great start to what we know is the greatest outdoor show on earth and I believe of course that was very much linked to Calgary’s economic recovery,” she told her cabinet in Calgary after her Stampede breakfast on Monday.

The statistics paint a picture of an economy still recovering from a recession that technically ended in 2016.

The June unemployment rate in Alberta was 6.5 per cent, a full percentage point better than in the same month last year, but not nearly as good as 4.6 per cent in June 2012.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices closed at US$74.11 per barrel on Tuesday, up 65 per cent from just over US$45 per barrel a year ago but not as good as the plus-$100 prices in the summer of 2014 — a few months before prices began to plunge.

U.S. natural gas closed at US$2.79 per mmBTU on Tuesday, down slightly from a year ago, but Canadian gas has averaged only C$1.60 so far this year thanks to an oversupply in Western Canada as U.S. shale gas production rises.

Previous story
Central Alberta businesses decorate chairs for charity for Lacombe Days
Next story
Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

Just Posted

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Train carrying wood pulp derails in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS PEMBERTON, B.C. — A derailment involving a Canadian National… Continue reading

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

BRUSSELS — In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking his colleagues to eliminate… Continue reading

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

TORONTO — About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

LONDON — It was clear right from the opening game of Angelique… Continue reading

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month