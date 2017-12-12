Standoff east of Edmonton ends peacefully with man’s arrest, 2 women uninjured

A man has been taken into custody after a nearly 10-hour standoff involving a firearm and two women.

Mounties say they got a call early today about a man pointing a firearm at a woman at a business in the Sherwood Park area.

The woman left the business and called police, but police believed another woman was still inside the business with the man.

For several hours, traffic was diverted in the area.

RCMP say a woman was released from the building around 10 a.m. and the man was arrested without incident two hours later.

Police say the women weren’t injured.

Mounties say the investigation continues and they will provide an update if charges are laid.

