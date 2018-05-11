Starbucks plan to open washrooms to public no fix for discrimination: author

TORONTO — Starbucks’ plan to open its washrooms to the non-paying public “100 per cent of the time” is good news for consumers who seek a hassle-free place to go on the go, but likely won’t stop the kind of discrimination that pressured the coffee giant into making the change, says Lezlie Lowe, author of a forthcoming book on the role of public washrooms in society.

The decision announced Thursday by Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz follows the arrests last month of two African American men at a coffee shop in Philadelphia. Police were called after they were accused by a store manager of trespassing because they were waiting for a friend without buying anything. One of the two men was also denied access to the store’s washroom after being told he wasn’t a paying customer.

Schultz said the company previously had ”a loose policy” that washrooms were for paying customers but it was “really the judgment of the manager.”

“We don’t want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are less than. We want you to be more than,” he said.

When asked about a rule change for Canadian stores, a company spokeswoman said “we are reviewing our washroom policy as part of our 90-day review and we can share details once they are finalized.”

Tim Hortons and Second Cup did not immediately respond to requests for their official policies on who can use their washrooms.

Lowe said she was “shocked” by the Starbucks announcement and added that while she only saw it as a first step, it’s ”a good one.”

But she expressed some concern that the policy may still be left to the discretion of whomever happens to be working in a store on a given day.

“It’s never going to work all the time because there’s always going to be somebody working there who’s overseeing those spaces and who may have their own take on who’s allowed, who’s worthy of using the bathroom,” said Lowe, whose book No Place To Go: How Public Toilets Fail our Private Needs will be published by Coach House Books in the fall.

“It’ll be great for somebody like me, for example, to be able to waltz in but if somebody is street-involved, who might not have showered for a long time, somebody who may be intoxicated, somebody who’s clearly going in to get clean, to use the sink as a shower, I wonder what kind of limits they’ll put on those behaviours.

“I highly doubt they will allow completely ‘open’ washrooms, so I’d like to wait to see how that pans out.”

But she said the move by Starbucks could have a positive effect in pressuring other businesses to open their washrooms to the non-paying public.

Mitchell Kosny, a professor at Ryerson University’s school of urban and regional planning, said the onus shouldn’t solely be on corporations to provide the public with washrooms. He said they should be a “part of our infrastructure” and suggested that newly built commercial buildings should be required to provide space for public washrooms.

“I think this is the kind of thing you can require in the development process just as with parking and urban design and public art,” Kosny said.

“It’s one of those things you don’t think about until you’ve got to go and then you realize — just try to find a place. It’s not there, or it’s uncomfortable. I just think it’s not an extra, it should be a part of the urban fabric.”

In response to the arrests of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, Starbucks will shut down more than 8,000 of its U.S. stores on the afternoon of May 29 to instruct 175,000 employees on how to better recognize unconscious bias. The company will also provide training on June 11 for four regional offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, as well as 1,095 company-operated stores in Canada.

Nelson and Robinson settled with Starbucks earlier this month for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education. Separately, they reached a deal with Philadelphia for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from city officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Evening of Decadent Desserts in Red Deer

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Evening of Decadent Desserts in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Watch: Alberta health minister visits newly renovated Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre

Less than a month before it opens for patients, Alberta’s health minister… Continue reading

Broken water main prompts boil water advisories

Homes on Nyberg Avenue and Nagel Avenue affected

Former MLA facing sex charges waives right to preliminary inquiry

Don MacIntyre resigned as Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA after being charged with sex crimes

Lacombe County sets tax rates

Residential, non-residential and farmland tax rates increase for 2018

WATCH: Red Deer cocktail lounge making drinks for Women of Excellence

$1 will go to the Women Excellence for each Unstoppable Doyenne bought at To The Lost

Lightning lacks energy and intensity in loss to Capitals in Game 1

Capitals 4 Lightning 2 TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning wanted to play… Continue reading

Playoff hockey fever in Winnipeg bigger than glory days 40 years ago: alumni

Winnipeg was already in the grip of playoff fever. Now, with the… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey after second-round playoff exit

TORONTO — Masai Ujiri called firing Dwane Casey the most difficult thing… Continue reading

Red Deer Public Schools to add nine mental health practitioners

RDPS board of trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Central Alberta RCMP use forensics, public’s help to catch accused in armed robbery

Man arrested in Innisfail

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month