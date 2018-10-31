The Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa are pictured, May 1, 2013. Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1 per cent in August, the seventh consecutive month to see an increase. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada reports GDP up 0.1 per cent in August boosted by oil and gas subsector

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1 per cent in August, the seventh consecutive month to see an increase.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says economists had expected no change for the month.

Growth in oil and gas extraction and the finance and insurance sector helped to more than offset declines in 12 of the 20 industrial sectors tracked by the federal agency.

The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector rose 0.9 per cent, while the oil and gas extraction subsector gained 1.9 per cent.

The finance and insurance sector rose 1.0 per cent in August, the largest monthly gain since May 2017.

Overall, Statistics Canada says services-producing industries edged up 0.1 per cent, while goods-producing industries were essentially unchanged.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Greyhound users unsure of the future
Next story
Searchers find body of missing boy in river exactly where dogs said he would be

Just Posted

New CT scanner at Red Deer hospital offers more detail, faster scans

Aging equipment replaced with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools

CFR45: A New Future

A new era of Canadian Rodeo kicked off in Red Deer Tuesday

Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

CALGARY — A funding proposal between the federal and Alberta governments reached… Continue reading

Searchers find body of missing boy in river exactly where dogs said he would be

OTTAWA — The search for an 11-year-old boy who fell into the… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports GDP up 0.1 per cent in August boosted by oil and gas subsector

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its… Continue reading

Eberle’s 2 goals lead Islanders over Penguins 6-3

PITTSBURGH — Following an emotional pregame ceremony for their mourning city, Sidney… Continue reading

Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”

TORONTO — Bobby Orr provided hockey one of its most iconic pictures… Continue reading

Pittsburgh funerals continue after Trump visit and protests

PITTSBURGH — Funerals will be held Wednesday for three of the victims… Continue reading

Syrian group documents Russian attacks on civilians

BEIRUT — A Syrian-led human rights group said Wednesday it has documented… Continue reading

Most Read