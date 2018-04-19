File photo

Stay safe around ice and flowing water

With the weather warming and the snow melting, The City of Red Deer is reminding residents to exercise caution near the river and area creeks, ponds and reservoirs.

“It’s been a long, cold winter and we know that residents are excited to get outside,” says Karen Mann, emergency management coordinator with The City of Red Deer. “At this time of the year, remaining ice is unstable and melting snow results in fast-flowing creeks and changing levels on the river.”

Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about water and ice safety. Though ice may look strong, it most likely is not. Pet owners should ensure animals are under control while near water and ice.

“Enjoy the sunshine, but be cautious. If pets fall through the ice, it is not only hazardous for the animal, it also puts emergency services personnel at unnecessary risk if they have to respond,” says Ken McMullen, chief of emergency services.

If someone witnesses a person or an animal in trouble on the ice or in the water, stay on the bank and call 911. Do not go out into the water or onto the ice as this can put your safety at risk.

Other spring safety tips include:

Watching for standing water on paths and trails.

Exercising caution when engaging in recreation activities such as boating or fishing.

Respecting all trail closures, barricades and safety signage in area parks.

