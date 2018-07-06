Westerner Days (Advocate file photo.)

Step right up and become a Red Deer Westerner Days volunteer

More volunteers are needed to enhance customer experience

Creating an “exceptional visitor experience” at this month’s Westerner Days in Red Deer will require dozens of more volunteers.

Organizers are looking for more greeters with a “welcoming and friendly personality,” as well as helpful “ambassadors” for this year’s fair, which runs from July 18-22.

Westerner Park’s human resources manager, Pamela Fallis said she would like to have about 140 volunteers in various corners of the fairgrounds — and half of these positions still need to be filled.

Fallis estimates that Westerner Days is looking for about a third more volunteers than usual to bring about an enhanced day at the fair for guests. “We want an exceptional experience for our guests and clients.”

More greeters are required at the fair gates and parking areas, and more “ambassadors” at the box office to turn customer vouchers into tickets.

Other ambassadors are needed to to help manage the Kids Korral children’s activity area and answer questions about animals and agriculture in the Discovery Barn, said Fallis, who believes volunteers have been harder to come by this year — and she’s not sure why.

The goal of the volunteer drive is to provide “more opportunities to invite the community in” and to provide increased customer service.

While the fair is less than a couple of weeks away, she’s still hoping more people will step forward.

Besides helping out at a fun community event, Fallis said there are perks for Westerner Days volunteers.

They will get free admission and parking to the fair on a day when they are not volunteering. They will also receive discounts at most on-site food booths, and will leave with a discount card to Mark’s Work Wearhouse.

Anyone wanting to help out can complete an online application at www.westernerpark.ca, or by calling 403-309-1284.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
