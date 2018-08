The Stettler Airport will celebrate its 50th anniversary next week.

Residents are invited to the annual Fly-In Breakfast Monday from 8 to 11 a.m. where there will be an all-you-can-eat meal, activities and airplane rides available.

The breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for children between six and 11, and free for anyone under six.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter