Jim Fox, Stettler County CAO, will step down from his position this week. (Photo contributed by www.stettlercounty.ca)

Stettler County CAO stepping down

Jim Fox steps down from his position after 13 years in Stettler County

Stettler County’s chief administrative officer is stepping down.

Tim Fox announced he is leaving the position he’s held for nearly 13 years to council earlier this week.

“The decision to leave has been entirely of my own making,” Fox said in a letter to council and staff. “The time is simply right for me to, at least temporarily, set down my pen and computer and put on my boots and work on my next chapter.”

Yvette Cassidy, assistant CAO, said Fox will be missed.

“He is a true visionary and served this County with passion, dedication and quiet authority for the past 13 years,” said Cassidy.

“His willingness to organize, participate, collaborate and lead made us all look good. He constantly worked fairly and faithfully on this County’s behalf,” she said.

Fox, who is originally from Saskatchewan, established environment services at the County of Stettler and was a key member in the formation of the Shirley McClellan Regional Water Services Commission, which he managed since its inception.

Larry Clarke, Stettler County reeve, said he and council thank Fox for his 13 years of work.

“We wish Tim and his family all the best in his new chapter in life, and look forward to continuing to work with the excellent administration and staff going forward as they continue day-to-day operations and projects,” Clarke said.

Niki Thorsteinsson, director of communications, said council will likely look into what the next steps are later this month. The county is currently in the middle of its strategic planning.


