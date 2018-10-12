Stettler County declares agricultural disaster

County of Stettler council has declared an agricultural disaster.

Dry conditions in the spring followed by excessive moisture in the form of snow in September and October prompted council to make the declaration on Wednesday. The move was meant to spur the provincial and federal governments into taking action.

Only 43 per cent of crops in the Central region have been combined — the five-year average at this time of year is 79 per cent — according to a crop reporting survey from the Alberta Agriculture and Forestry and Agriculture Financial Services Corporation.

“As we sit here today, many farmer’s crops remain on the field because of unseasonable weather conditions,” said Stettler County Reeve Larry Clarke.

“The snow and moisture have made it difficult to get into the fields. Certain crops will diminish in value as these crops remain in the fields.”

The county’s Agricultural Services Board was not happy that the region was left off a list of areas identified to qualify for the 2018 Livestock Tax Deferral Program because it did not make the cut as a drought- or flood-affected region.

Cattle producers to find more grazing land for their livestock have asked to use county land.

“The County has received requests this year to graze livestock in our ditches and we have allowed this wherever possible,” said Yvette Cassidy, county chief administrative officer.

