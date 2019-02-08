Stettler man accused of armed robbery in court

Suspect accused of stealing a car at gunpoint last December

A man accused in a Stettler armed robbery last December has been released until his next court date.

Stettler RCMP said they got a call of an armed robbery about 10 a.m. on Dec. 10. The victim said they had given someone a ride to the Stettler area. When they got there the passenger allegedly pulled a gun, then told the driver to get out before stealing the vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Stettler and Red Deer RCMP identified a suspect and was searching for him when Lacombe Police Service found the stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect.

Morley Roland Savage, 21, of Stettler, is facing a number of charges including, robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Savage appeared in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday and was released on conditions. He is due back in court on Feb. 28.


