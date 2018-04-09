Stettler mayor says the incident is not common in tight-knit community

RCMP cruiser parked in front of the taped off homes in Stettler. (Landin Chambers/Black Press)

Few details have been released about a suspicious death in Stettler.

Stettler RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit began the investigation after a man was found dead in a Stettler residence on Friday afternoon. The identity of the man has not been released.

“It’s not something that happens here,” said Mayor Sean Nolls.

Nolls said the Town of Stettler is waiting for more details and has enormous faith in the RCMP.

“Anytime there’s a death in the community, it’s always a tragedy no matter what the circumstances,” he said.

Nolls said residents are waiting to understand what the investigation entails and understand the “suspicious nature” of the death.

“Exactly what does that mean?” he said, adding that he is waiting for more details as well.

The mayor said Stettler, like most small communities, is tight-knit where neighbours know each other and enjoy a strong social connection.

“It’s a community that cares for one another,” he said.

At a recent town council meeting, town council and Stettler RCMP discussed policing priorities for the community. One of the plans include a focus on intelligence-led policing and habitual offender management.

Police recovered a Ford F-150 truck near Wetaskiwin on Highway 13 and Range Road 254 over the weekend in connection to the suspicious death in Stettler.

Two men and two women were taken into custody.

The police continue to investigate.



