RCMP cruiser parked in front of the taped off homes in Stettler. (Landin Chambers/Black Press)

Suspicious death in Stettler

Stettler mayor says the incident is not common in tight-knit community

Few details have been released about a suspicious death in Stettler.

Stettler RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit began the investigation after a man was found dead in a Stettler residence on Friday afternoon. The identity of the man has not been released.

“It’s not something that happens here,” said Mayor Sean Nolls.

Nolls said the Town of Stettler is waiting for more details and has enormous faith in the RCMP.

“Anytime there’s a death in the community, it’s always a tragedy no matter what the circumstances,” he said.

Nolls said residents are waiting to understand what the investigation entails and understand the “suspicious nature” of the death.

“Exactly what does that mean?” he said, adding that he is waiting for more details as well.

The mayor said Stettler, like most small communities, is tight-knit where neighbours know each other and enjoy a strong social connection.

“It’s a community that cares for one another,” he said.

At a recent town council meeting, town council and Stettler RCMP discussed policing priorities for the community. One of the plans include a focus on intelligence-led policing and habitual offender management.

Police recovered a Ford F-150 truck near Wetaskiwin on Highway 13 and Range Road 254 over the weekend in connection to the suspicious death in Stettler.

Two men and two women were taken into custody.

The police continue to investigate.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Photo of two homes in Stettler cordoned off by RCMP over the weekend. (Landin Chambers/Black Press)

Previous story
Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Next story
Calgary senator supports marijuana legalization

Just Posted

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community and… Continue reading

A live show featuring top Red Deer performers

Underside Pattern, Kayla Williams are in Friday’s lineup at Bo’s

Calgary senator supports marijuana legalization

Senator Doug Black said legalizing marijuana will take billions out of hands of criminals

Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

Linden Joseph Buffalo facing attempted murder charge in connection with August 2016 incident

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Suspicious death in Stettler

Stettler mayor says the incident is not common in tight-knit community

Pickleball: the little sport that could

BALTIMORE — When it’s wet and windy, they play at the Dancel… Continue reading

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, safe injection sites and snow removal were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month