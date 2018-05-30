Stettler Mounties warn of “gypsy paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn residents to be alert.

According to a release from the Stettler RCMP, the “gypsy paving” scam is a common spring or summer occurrence.

In the scam, a person representing a paving company will attend a home and offer a paving job. Police said the person will often say they’re finishing up a job nearby and have extra material left over.

They offer to the job at a reduced price, because the person says the home owner will be doing them a favour.

The paving is then done using inferior materials and within a year, it will begin to fail and fall apart.

Attempts to locate the paving company or representative are then unsuccessful.

Stettler Mounties would like to remind people to do their due diligence and ensure any contract work they have done is by reputable people or companies. This could include conducting online research, reference checks or talking with other clientele.


