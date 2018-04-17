James Hulkovich was found dead in his home on April 6. A man is accused of his murder. (Contributed photo)

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement.

His wife Carol lived in Heritage House in Stettler, a long-term care facility in the same compound as the Stettler Hospital, for 20 years. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age and was placed into long-term care and was largely bedridden.

Every day, “Jim” would cross Hwy 12 from his home and spend the whole day with his wife at Heritage House.

Chris Schrauwen, Hulkovich’s nephew and “adopted son,” said Hulkovich, 71, made a routine of it. He’d get up and have breakfast, go and spend time with his wife until lunch. Hulkovich would return home, have lunch of his own and would then go back to Heritage House. He would also have supper at home before returning to spend time with his wife until visiting hours ended.

“He was a faithful husband. He was there every day,” said Schrauwen. “He spent all his time with her. He loved his family.”

Hulkovich was killed on April 6. Stettler RCMP found him dead in his home in the early evening. John Roland Savage, 51, of Stettler is charged with second degree murder. Savage was arrested earlier that day and taken to Stettler Hospital where he was placed under the watch of hospital security. He reportedly fled the hospital.

Both the RCMP and Alberta Health Services declined to comment further.

Hulkovich and Schrauwen bonded over trips to the West Country around Sundre and Nordegg, where Hulkovich grew up.

“I’d get him out to Sundre once a year to go fishing for a couple of days, but otherwise he just wanted to by back in Stettler making sure his wife was OK,” said Schrauwen.

Jim and Carol never had children of their own.

“I was just always with them,” said Schrauwen. “We went fishing, hunting and ATVing all the time.

“He was a kind man who enjoyed just being around people and talking with people. He’d talk with anybody about anything he could.”

At home, Hulkovich had a passion for gardening and grew vegetables such as corn and potatoes for himself.

Hulkovich’s funeral is scheduled for April 19, followed by a public come and go reception from 1:30 to 3:0 p.m. at the Stettler Funeral Home, 4707 70th St.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29
Next story
Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

Just Posted

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month