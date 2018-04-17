Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

James Hulkovich was found dead in his home on April 6. A man is accused of his murder. (Contributed photo)

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement.

His wife Carol lived in Heritage House in Stettler, a long-term care facility in the same compound as the Stettler Hospital, for 20 years. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age and was placed into long-term care and was largely bedridden.

Every day, “Jim” would cross Hwy 12 from his home and spend the whole day with his wife at Heritage House.

Chris Schrauwen, Hulkovich’s nephew and “adopted son,” said Hulkovich, 71, made a routine of it. He’d get up and have breakfast, go and spend time with his wife until lunch. Hulkovich would return home, have lunch of his own and would then go back to Heritage House. He would also have supper at home before returning to spend time with his wife until visiting hours ended.

“He was a faithful husband. He was there every day,” said Schrauwen. “He spent all his time with her. He loved his family.”

Hulkovich was killed on April 6. Stettler RCMP found him dead in his home in the early evening. John Roland Savage, 51, of Stettler is charged with second degree murder. Savage was arrested earlier that day and taken to Stettler Hospital where he was placed under the watch of hospital security. He reportedly fled the hospital.

Both the RCMP and Alberta Health Services declined to comment further.

Hulkovich and Schrauwen bonded over trips to the West Country around Sundre and Nordegg, where Hulkovich grew up.

“I’d get him out to Sundre once a year to go fishing for a couple of days, but otherwise he just wanted to by back in Stettler making sure his wife was OK,” said Schrauwen.

Jim and Carol never had children of their own.

“I was just always with them,” said Schrauwen. “We went fishing, hunting and ATVing all the time.

“He was a kind man who enjoyed just being around people and talking with people. He’d talk with anybody about anything he could.”

At home, Hulkovich had a passion for gardening and grew vegetables such as corn and potatoes for himself.

Hulkovich’s funeral is scheduled for April 19, followed by a public come and go reception from 1:30 to 3:0 p.m. at the Stettler Funeral Home, 4707 70th St.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter