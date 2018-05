Stettler Mounties are looking for a woman they say stole a pair of shoes.

According to Stettler RCMP, the woman stole the shoes on May 19 from a Stettler business.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



