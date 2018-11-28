Stettler RCMP recover dirtbike at rural property

Stettler RCMP have recovered a dirtbike after executing a search warrant and arrested three people.

On Nov. 14, Stettler RCMP with assistance from members of the Blackfalds Integrated Traffic Unit and Coronation Detachment, executed a search warrant at a rural property, looking for stolen property.

Some items were located – including a dirtbike. The stolen items were returned to the rightful owner(s), police said.

A 29-year-old, a 40-year-old and a 20-year-old have been charged with stolen property and will attend court in Stettler at future dates.

The Stettler RCMP encourages the public to continue providing information on criminal activities by either calling the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter