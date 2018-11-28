Stettler RCMP recover dirtbike at rural property

Stettler RCMP have recovered a dirtbike after executing a search warrant and arrested three people.

On Nov. 14, Stettler RCMP with assistance from members of the Blackfalds Integrated Traffic Unit and Coronation Detachment, executed a search warrant at a rural property, looking for stolen property.

Some items were located – including a dirtbike. The stolen items were returned to the rightful owner(s), police said.

A 29-year-old, a 40-year-old and a 20-year-old have been charged with stolen property and will attend court in Stettler at future dates.

The Stettler RCMP encourages the public to continue providing information on criminal activities by either calling the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rent report states $906 for one-bedrooms in Red Deer

Just Posted

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Rent report states $906 for one-bedrooms in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom in the City of Red Deer is $906 according… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Dutch rail company to pay reparations for WWII deportations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch national railway company is setting up… Continue reading

‘Baby Boomer’ retirements will cause a huge wave of business transfers: CFIB

TORONTO — Approaching “baby boomer” retirements will result in a huge transfer… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Most Read