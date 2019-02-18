Stettler RCMP are looking for two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM at Stettler Fas Gas on Jan. 25. (Photo contributed)

Stettler RCMP search for suspects

Attempted theft of an ATM

Stettler RCMP are investigating an attempt to steal an ATM at Stettler Fas Gas on Jan. 25.

Police said two male suspects smashed the front door of the business and tried to pull out the ATM with a tow strap, but it broke.

The suspects left the scene in a dark blue Ford pick-up truck.

Anyone with information about this, or any other crime, are encouraged to contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382 or call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).


