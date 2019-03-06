Stettler running track in need of support

Clearview Public Schools, the Town of Stettler and the County of Stettler are looking for help to fund the renewing of the town’s outdoor running and walking track.

The project, expected to be worth $407,000 to $425,000, has a financial commitment from the three local governments of $350,000 to $370,000. Members of the organizing committee are now meeting with communities and service groups to generate the remaining funds needed.

The running track, a legacy project from the 1991 Alberta Summer Games, was expected to last 15 years. It is unlikely to withstand another year because the rubberized material has deteriorated significantly.

With a renewed track, the town will be able to once again host track and field tournaments. The resurfacing project is being planned for this summer or fall.

Any groups, individuals or companies interested in supporting the project is asked to contact Peter Neale, Clearview associate superintendent, at 403-742-3331 or pneale@clearview.ab.ca.



