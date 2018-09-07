Still Loving You singer Meghan Patrick to entertain at Red Deer

Canadian country singer Meghan Patrick will entertain rodeo crowds this fall in Red Deer.

The Bowmanville, Ont. native will headline at the Canadian Finals Rodeo Cabaret on Thursday, Nov. 1 at Westerner Park.

Patrick had four Top 20 singles from her debut album, Grace and Grit, including Still Loving You, a duet with Joe Nichols. She’s performed with Lady Antebellum, Dwight Yoakam, Kip Moore, Martina McBride and Keith Urban, and capped off last year by winning Female Artist of the Year and Rising Star awards at the 2017 Canadian Country Music Awards.

Other performers at the six-day CFR cabarets are Emerson Drive and Lindsay Ell. More entertainers will be announced.

For more information, please visit www.ticketsalberta.com/event/CFR-red-deer/.