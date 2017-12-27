Still time to win the home of your dreams

Red Deer Kinsmen are eager to hand over the keys to their 2017 Dream Home.

Scott Bourke, dream home co-chair, said about 60 per cent of dream home lottery tickets have been sold and this is the week when sales start to climb.

“Because the weather is getting colder not many people want to go out so the online sales are a little more popular right now,” Bourke said on Wednesday.

But he said those willing to brave the cold can warm up by touring the $700,000 home at 98 Longmire Close before buying their tickets on site. The home, built by Larkaun Homes, is open daily from 1 to 5 p.m.

There are 8,400 single and multiple ticket bundles available so there are fewer than last year to give people a better chance at winning. The actual number of tickets for the draw is 14,500.

“We are at about the break-even point right now so everything we sell from here on goes back to the community.”

Money raised goes towards community projects and programs in Central Alberta and it’s never fun to say no to donation requests, he said.

“The more we can do, the better.”

The 37th dream home is a 2,327 sq. ft., two-storey house. The contemporary design has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. A culinary kitchen opens to a living room with 17-foot ceiling and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace.

If the lottery is not sold out by Dec. 30, tickets will be sold until midnight Dec. 31 and the draw will be held Jan. 6.

Bourke said instead of calling the grand prize winner, Kinsmen hope to tell the winner in person during a surprise visit after the 1 p.m. draw.

“We’ve been lucky over the last few years showing up on (winners’) doorsteps.”

He said about 72 per cent of 50-50 draw tickets have been sold, equal to about $177,000. The sell out is $250,000 and the winner gets half.

“Now until New Years is the big push and we usually end up selling up most of our tickets this week.”

Dream home tickets are one for $100, three for $250 and five for $375.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw are four for $25 and 1o for $50. Single tickets for $10 have sold out.

Tickets can be purchased at the dream home or online at https://reddeerkinsmen.com/dream-home-lottery.



