Stolen truck hits Red Deer RCMP car

Red Deer RCMP arrested a woman trying to flee in a stolen truck on Thursday night. (File photo Advocate staff)

RCMP arrested a woman who collided with a police car while trying to flee in a stolen truck on Thursday night.

Red Deer RCMP said at about 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in an alley in Riverside Meadows, determined the truck was stolen, and boxed it in.

The truck driver then allegedly reversed into one of the police cars in an unsuccessful attempt to push it out of the way.

The female driver was taken into custody without further incident and police seized what was believed to be fentanyl during the arrest.

The officer in police vehicle that was struck was not injured.

A 36-year-old woman, who was wanted on warrants for breaching probation and failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance, now faces additional charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, drug possession, operating a vehicle without a licence, driving an uninsured vehicle, failing to comply with probation order, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

She will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday.



